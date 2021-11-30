Menu
Shashikant Burnwal

Shashikant Burnwal is the Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder of Trillbit. He heads the business development, sales and operations at Trillbit. His work experience includes a stint as Senior Manager at Ola Cabs, where he led projects that included launching Customer Relationship Management and Customer Complaint Management System along with structuring the entire Customer and Driver (Partner) Support. He has worked with different business teams for various category launches and defined the entire support experience for both customers and partners. He also worked as Manager at Tata Motors, where he led projects of new product development and business launches of commercial vehicle driveline systems. He also developed low-cost sourcing for mechanical parts and led the cross-functional teams to deliver cost-optimized manufacturing. Burnwal has a Dual degree in B.Tech and M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur (2006-2011). He went on to complete his PGPM (Equivalent of MBA) in Operations & Finance at Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad (2014-15) Some of his notable accolades include being a merit list holder in MBA from ISB (top 10% of the class), recipient of Leader in Innovation Fellowship (LIF) by RAE (Royal Academy of Engineering), UK and also having published several scientific papers based on his M.Tech project with more than 100 research citations.
