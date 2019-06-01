Sheahan Verghese is the founder and managing partner of Tree of Life
Associates (TLA), Bangalore. Sheahan, with over 15 years of experience heads the Technology & Outsourcing, Privacy, and transactional IP (software
licensing and copyright) and labour and employment law practice at TLA. He specialises in cross-border and local technology deals, including
outsourcing and technology transfer and licensing transactions and cross
border commercial contracts that leverage India’s cost arbitrage and
production efficiencies. He is part of various regulatory panels, including
the legal and regulatory working group of the IET IOT India Panel.