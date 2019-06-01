Sheahan Verghese is the founder and managing partner of Tree of Life Associates (TLA), Bangalore. Sheahan, with over 15 years of experience heads the Technology & Outsourcing, Privacy, and transactional IP (software licensing and copyright) and labour and employment law practice at TLA. He specialises in cross-border and local technology deals, including outsourcing and technology transfer and licensing transactions and cross border commercial contracts that leverage India’s cost arbitrage and production efficiencies. He is part of various regulatory panels, including the legal and regulatory working group of the IET IOT India Panel.