Sheela Krishnaswamy

Sheela Krishnaswamy is a renowned nutrition and wellness consultant based in Bangalore. She is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and has over 36 years of professional experience in the clinical, corporate and communication spaces. She has been trained in India and overseas. Sheela is certified in sports nutrition from Bangalore and has been trained in Vancouver, Canada, to be a facilitator for the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP). Sheela Krishnaswamy founded NICHE in January 2000, a pioneering nutrition consulting firm that provided consultancy services for corporate health with a focus on wellness and prevention.
  • 9th Nov 2020
    Why pulses are the pipeline for nutrition
    Diet and Fitness
  • 7th Oct 2020
    Digital detox: Replace screen time with activities to keep you healthy and happy
    Mental Health
  • 13th Sep 2020
    Plan on trimming your waistline? Here are easy ways to do knock off those extra pounds
    Diet and Fitness