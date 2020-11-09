Sheela Krishnaswamy is a renowned nutrition and wellness consultant based in Bangalore. She is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and has over 36 years of professional experience in the clinical, corporate and communication spaces. She has been trained in India and overseas. Sheela is certified in sports nutrition from Bangalore and has been trained in Vancouver, Canada, to be a facilitator for the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP). Sheela Krishnaswamy founded NICHE in January 2000, a pioneering nutrition consulting firm that provided consultancy services for corporate health with a focus on wellness and prevention.