Sheetal Bahl is one of the founding partners of Merak Ventures, a sector-agonistic venture capital firm based in India. Drawing on more than a decade of experience in the Indian startup ecosystem, combined with seven years focused on B2B and emerging technologies, Sheetal has honed his ability to spot emerging tech companies with the potential to transform the game. As the driving force behind deal sourcing at Merak Ventures, Sheetal evaluates investment opportunities in a wide range of sectors, from climate tech, agritech, and spacetech, to cutting-edge AI and ubiquitous technology.