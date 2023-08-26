Shekar Nair is Managing Partner & Co-founder of Upekkha. He guides startups on their financial discipline, investment decisions, and scale-related organisational and compliance challenges. Milestones in his professional journey include the inception of Xylan, its IPO in the USA, and its acquisition by Alcatel for $3 billion. Nair has co-founded Allegro Networks in the Valley and sold its India operations to Juniper Networks. He also started and grew NetApp India's operations and NetApp's OEM business in the Asia Pacific.