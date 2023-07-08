Shekeb Naim is the Vice President at MarketsandMarkets. With 17 years of experience in research-based advisory around technology space, he is helping major ICT vendors in identifying future revenue streams. His in-depth research around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, software defined infrastructure, and its application areas within connected industries is helping many Technology Players to strategise for their Customers’ Digital Transformation. He has been working with MarketsandMarkets (MnM) for the last eight years and is responsible for creating revenue impact on the clients through use case prioritisation, partner identification, customer behaviour assessment, competitive benchmarking, Geo opportunity assessment, etc.