EDITIONS
Shekhar Gurav
Shekhar is the founder of The Playce, hands down the best coworking space in Mumbai. He plans to launch a reality show based on the startup world someday because he believes "Founders are a funny bunch of people".
Stories

The Mean Startup: What really is food tech?

by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
24th May 2015 · 1 min read
Startup

The Mean Startup: We're all the same

by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
17th May 2015 · 1 min read
Resources

The Mean Startup: The character set of a startup team

by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
3rd May 2015 · 1 min read
Opinion

The Mean Startup: Schrodinger's Startup

by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
28th Apr 2015 · 1 min read
In Depth

The Mean Startup: The Startup Grave

by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
19th Apr 2015 · 1 min read
In Depth

The Mean Startup : 7 Deadly Sins for an Entrepreneur

by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
10th Apr 2015 · 1 min read