EDITIONS
Login
Shekhar Gurav
Shekhar is the founder of The Playce, hands down the best coworking space in Mumbai. He plans to launch a reality show based on the startup world someday because he believes "Founders are a funny bunch of people".
Stories
The Mean Startup: What really is food tech?
by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
24th May 2015
· 1 min read
Startup
The Mean Startup: We're all the same
by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
17th May 2015
· 1 min read
Resources
The Mean Startup: The character set of a startup team
by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
3rd May 2015
· 1 min read
Opinion
The Mean Startup: Schrodinger's Startup
by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
28th Apr 2015
· 1 min read
In Depth
The Mean Startup: The Startup Grave
by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
19th Apr 2015
· 1 min read
In Depth
The Mean Startup : 7 Deadly Sins for an Entrepreneur
by Shekhar Gurav
Share on
10th Apr 2015
· 1 min read
More Stories