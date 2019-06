Shekhar Gupta has been actively blogging for over six years on a myriad number of topics including accounts, finance, financial technology, insurance, taxation, corporate taxations, and business & economy among others. A fastidious researcher and an avid reader, Shekhar makes it a point to keep pace with the current affairs in new age practices in this age of social media. He presently writes for Ashok Maheshwary & Associates and has a proven expertise in Finance & Accounting.