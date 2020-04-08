Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Shibhi Chakravarthy

I'm a professional Google Certified digital marketer and CRO Consultant Offering 1 on 1 digital marketing consulting services in the social, search, affiliate and email spaces. These crucial areas are where your customer finds you, connects with your brand, and chooses to keep you around. I'm not scared of big figures and have managed a million budget. I 've been involved in startups, agency and client positions and developed fast-track SEO strategies. My job is to make sure the journey is consistent, integrated, and focused. Get 30 Min Free Digital Marketing Consulting, I take a deep dive into your marketing efforts and present a tailored solution to your project. Reach me out in Linkedin

  • 8th Apr 2020
    The process to get Invoice and Certificate of Origin Attestation
    Opinion