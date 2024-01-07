Shilpa Jain, a distinguished entrepreneur with an International MBA from IE Business School, has left an indelible mark in real estate and tech sectors. Pivotal in her journey at Godrej Properties, she pioneered new business verticals. Founder of HouseThat, she generated substantial revenue in two years, and incubated The Crew Story, a freelancing platform. Shilpa's current venture, BeGig, is revolutionising tech talent engagement in India. Disrupting traditional hiring models, BeGig, under Shilpa's leadership, boasts exceptional growth, a quality talent pool of tech freelancers, and a commitment to innovation, cementing her status as a dynamic force in business leadership.