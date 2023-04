After an MBA from Cardiff Unviersity, and six years at a multinational bank, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar decided to venture out on her own. Being a mompreneur and multi-tasking a modern lifestyle, she realised the many roles a woman plays every day. She also learnt it is not possible to get all the important nutrition from the food we eat. That is where the idea of Chicnutrix was born with a vision to create ‘The Finest Women Beauty and Health Nutrition Venture from India.