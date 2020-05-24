Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Shilpa Potnis

Shilpa Potnis, the President of Birla Edutech is an Early Childhood professional with a Masters in Human Development and Family Studies and a Post Graduate Diploma in Counselling Psychology. She has over 24 years of experience in Preschool teaching, Teacher Training and School Administration. She believes in providing complete hands on experience to children and her focus has always been towards the teachers to become facilitators in child's development and to have a positive impact in their lives. Her interest has been developing a curriculum that connects them with the society and nature while aligning it with the academic expectations of the school system at large.
  • 24th May 2020
    How the coronavirus pandemic is re-shaping education
    Expert Opinion