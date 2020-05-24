Shilpa Potnis, the President of Birla Edutech is an Early Childhood professional with a Masters in Human Development and Family Studies and a Post Graduate Diploma in Counselling Psychology. She has over 24 years of experience in Preschool teaching, Teacher Training and School Administration. She believes in providing complete hands on experience to children and her focus has always been towards the teachers to become facilitators in child's development and to have a positive impact in their lives. Her interest has been developing a curriculum that connects them with the society and nature while aligning it with the academic expectations of the school system at large.