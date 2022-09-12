Shipra Dubey is the Brand Consultant of Westinghouse India and is setting up Westinghouse Electrical corporations' India arm. Being a part of several startups and running her own, she is obsessed with building businesses and taking them to new heights. She has been into, relatively new, Licensing for over half a decade now and worked with brands like Pepsi, Acer, Marie Claire Paris, WWE, NBA, Oxford University, and JCB among others to establish a new vertical. Her next project touches people's lives with high-quality products while taking Westinghouse to every household. She also, oncourse, would be building a licensing ecosystem model in the country.