Shipra Dubey

Shipra Dubey is the Brand Consultant of Westinghouse India and is setting up Westinghouse Electrical corporations' India arm. Being a part of several startups and running her own, she is obsessed with building businesses and taking them to new heights. She has been into, relatively new, Licensing for over half a decade now and worked with brands like Pepsi, Acer, Marie Claire Paris, WWE, NBA, Oxford University, and JCB among others to establish a new vertical. Her next project touches people's lives with high-quality products while taking Westinghouse to every household. She also, oncourse, would be building a licensing ecosystem model in the country.
  • 12th Sep 2022
    How the electronics sector can be the next big thing for Indian MSMEs
    Expert Opinion
  • 31st Aug 2022
    Road ahead for boosting electronics manufacturing in India
    Expert Opinion