Shisham Priyadarshini, Partner, Rajani Associates Practice area: Project and Project Finance and Corporate & Commercial Shisham primarily handles Project and Project Finance practice of the Firm. Shisham passed her LL.B. examination in 2002 and LL.M in 2003. She has experience in infrastructure projects, project finance, commercial contracts, debt related transactions and general corporate matters. She advises the client right from structuring the transaction, to review of the RFP, RFQ, forming consortia, drafting and negotiating power purchase agreements (PPA), EPC contract, BTG contract, O&M contract, tolling agreement, long term supply contract, off-take agreements, consultant contract (FIDIC or otherwise). She assists the clients in debt-related transactions including with loan documents (non-recourse/ limited recourse; secured/ unsecured; syndicated loans), project refinance, debt restructuring, security documents like mortgage, pledge, hypothecation, security trustee agreement, bank guarantees, corporate guarantees, personal guarantees, letter of comfort; letter of credit. Shisham also handles a number of technical collaboration matters. She is a creative person and likes to sketch in her spare time.