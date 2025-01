Shish Kharesiya is an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the marketing and retail industries. As the founder and driving force behind Baby & Mom Retail, Shish has transformed his initial insights about the resilience of the baby care market into a thriving business that spans six successful brands. Under his leadership, the company has grown to employees over 150 people, with a corporate team of 50+ operating from its headquarters in Gurgaon, Haryana.