Besides a charted accountant, photographer, painter, blogger, Shitij likes imparting his knowledge and skills to help many young professionals set up their startups & myriad SMEs in the country. Ideating is his passion and transforming his ideas and dreams into reality is what keeps him going. He is a partner with a Chartered accountancy firm based out of Delhi. https://www.linkedin.com/in/shitijbahl/ https://www.instagram.com/shitijbahl/ https://www.youtube.com/user/shitij19