Shiva is a copywriter and a content marketer. Having worked towards generating 6 figure traffic websites, high converting landing pages for AD campaigns, Shiva does copy consultations, website wire-framing, and ad management.





He attributes most of his copy success to laziness and eleventh hour inspiration from watching old cartoons. (Phineas and Ferb, Dexter's lab and Kick Buttowski for a few)





You can reach him at pabbashivaramakrishna@gmail.com

Facebook

Quora

LinkedIN