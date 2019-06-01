Shivakumar Ganesan is the Co-Founder and CEO of Exotel, a leading cloud telephony company, which was founded in 2011, in Bangalore. As a B2B tech platform, Exotel has been a behind the scenes ecosystem enabler, with a clientele of over 1000 businesses in India including brands like Uber, Flipkart, Ola, Sulekha, Quikr. Prior to Exotel, Shivku started, built, learnt and sweated over Roopit - a medium agnostic C2C marketplace. An alumnus of BITS - Pilani, Shivku started his career at Yahoo! as an Intern.