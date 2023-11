Shivam Dutta, CEO and co-founder, of AlmaBetter. Dutta is a seasoned Data Science and business leader in the AI education space with over 7 years of experience. He has worked at disparate companies such as Reliance, Radware, and Blackbuck. As an IIT Kharagpur-alum and having worked closely with challenges that plague the industry as well as professionals in the field, Shivam has had first-hand experience in the AI and Data Science industry.