Shivam Hingorani
Shivam Hingorani is the Founder of Ace Blend, the company behind a natural protein and superfoods nourisher. A strong legacy of fitness within the family was key to his inspiration. Shivam’s vision for evolving (essential, yet nascent) the approach to convenient nutrition is focused on the need of our time. He’s taken his personal focus on performance fitness very seriously. That’s what made him pursue a degree in Nutraceutical education from Texas, and venture into a business idea that’s now come to life.
Towards good health, fitness and happiness

by Shivam Hingorani
31st Oct 2018 · 4 min read
Health and wellness – a critical imperative for corporate India

by Shivam Hingorani
27th Jul 2018 · 4 min read