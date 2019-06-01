Shivam Hingorani is the Founder of Ace Blend, the company behind a natural protein and superfoods nourisher. A strong legacy of fitness within the family was key to his inspiration. Shivam’s vision for evolving (essential, yet nascent) the approach to convenient nutrition is focused on the need of our time. He’s taken his personal focus on performance fitness very seriously. That’s what made him pursue a degree in Nutraceutical education from Texas, and venture into a business idea that’s now come to life.