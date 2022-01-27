Shivam Sinha is Co-founder & CEO of Indiassetz, a real estate wealth management platform. He has over 15 years of banking expertise (HSBC and Standard Chartered), working with customers in areas such as mortgages, business insurance loans, portfolio risk management, customer segmentation, capacity planning & resource allocation, and P&L maintenance, to name a few. Shivam earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata and an MBA from the Institute of Finance and International Management (IFIM) in Bangalore. CEO Magazine named Shivam one of the top 50 fastest-rising CEOs in India.