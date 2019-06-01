Shivam Srivastav is the Marcom Manager at Appinventiv. He is a dynamic marketing strategist who believes in transforming technology in ways that are digestible to the end users. Shivam plans strategies to cross the technical corporate speak and reach the masses in a language that they can relate to - value, knowledge, and solutions. In order to reach the masses of untapped potential, he keeps himself well read on the issues that small and mid-cap organizations face and what they need when in the marketing funnel.