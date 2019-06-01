Ashok Vashist is the Founder & CEO of Aaveg, a Delhi based Employee Transport Management Company with PAN India Presence. Aaveg is the only organization in the world providing consulting services and eventually managing those transport services to corporates on the employee mobility. Be it Employee transportation services in Banking, Financial services IT & ITES, BPO’s KPO’s or leasing of cars to the corporate employees managing pool cars and adhoc rentals. His ability lies in managing and rationalizing the spent of a corporate on the overall transportation activity. As the Founder & CEO, Vashist is actively chiefly involved in taking the organization to the next level. His comprehensive skillset includes Team Management, New Business Development, Sales Management, and Operations Management.