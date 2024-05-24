Functional medicine and health expert Shivani Bajwa is a disruptor in the field of holistic health and wellness and has been working on reversing lifestyle diseases by targeting gut health and the root cause of the diseases. Her commitment extends to the realm of yoga, where she has studied under two schoolsl; she is considered a senior practitioner, having trained teachers in therapeutic yoga for over a decade. Her experience and dedication to yoga underscore her holistic approach to health.