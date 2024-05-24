Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

Shivani Bajwa

Functional medicine and health expert Shivani Bajwa is a disruptor in the field of holistic health and wellness and has been working on reversing lifestyle diseases by targeting gut health and the root cause of the diseases. Her commitment extends to the realm of yoga, where she has studied under two schoolsl; she is considered a senior practitioner, having trained teachers in therapeutic yoga for over a decade. Her experience and dedication to yoga underscore her holistic approach to health.
  • 24th May 2024
    Rat snacking and its impact on gut health
    Mindfulness and Spirituality