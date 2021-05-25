Shivani Bhaskar is Manager, Policy & Advocacy (Protection), Save The Children India. Shivani is a child rights advocacy expert who has been associated with Save the Children for over 8 years. She has been advocating for better policies and practices to fulfil children’s rights and to ensure that children’s voices are heard at the various national and global platforms. She has been passionately working for the welfare of Children in Street Situations. She has been closely associated with the development and implementation of the NCPCR led Standard Operating Procedure for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations. Her Advocacy efforts led to issuance of identity documents to over 200, 000 children in Street Situations.