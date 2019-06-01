Vishwadeep Sharma is the Chief Business Officer at CoinTribe Technologies, a leading online lending platform. He has spent the last year and a half in the Indian fintech, transforming the credit decision and lending process. A seasoned professional with 15 years of diverse experience in corporate and commercial banking, infrastructure finance , operations consulting and technology. Prior to CoinTribe, Vishwadeep has managed large and medium corporate relationships and executed many structured and infrastructure finance transactions at Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. Vishwadeep has also been involved in technology and process consulting projects for global banking and financial services companies at Mphasis, Keane Inc and Wipro Technologies. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with specialization in Finance and Strategy from IIM , Lucknow