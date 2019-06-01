EDITIONS
Shivasankari Bhuvaneswaran
Who am I? No one of consequence. I am just a chubby girl with frizzy hair who loves books, coffee, and dusty libraries. Oh yeah, I write too. What do I do? I work as the Chief Storyteller aka Content Specialist at Habile Technologies, Chennai.
How Mobility is transforming the Lending Sector
10th Aug 2017
Is P2P lending really a threat to NBFCs?
22nd Jul 2017
20 Harry Potter Characters You Should Hire For Your Startup
11th Jul 2017
