Esper Co-Founder and COO Shiv Sundar, makes things happen, both at Esper and for customers. He manages sales, marketing, HR, customer retention, partnerships and affiliations for the brand. Shiv has over 15 years of experience in the product development field and understands the intricacies of Android as a platform. He began his career at Microsoft and has also worked with brands like Samsung Mobile, Quixey, Cyanogen, and Huawei. In 2017, he decided to venture on the entrepreneurial path and launched Esper’s operations in India. Shiv obtained his MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California.