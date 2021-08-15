Menu
Shreya Sabharwal

Shreya Sabharwal is the true definition of neoteric! A pragmatic person with trailblazing ideas, innovative and creative thoughts. At a young age, she believed in “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Gandhi. She vertically integrated her ideas and the need of an hour in the industry of restaurants by introducing an agency called SquareFork- A one stop platform for restaurant growth, at the age of 20 years in 2018. Shreya is an inspiring alumnus of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. She worked as Campus Ambassador at Wooplr and Zivebox. She was selected as a Media Delegation from University of Delhi and went to China. Currently she is Placement Cell Coordinator, General Secretary of Journalism Society. She’s been an intern at Astabrata, So Delhi, AIESEC (University of Delhi) and Perfect Relations. Public Relations Intern at Food safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Social Media Intern at The Bluebeans and founder of SquareFork.
  • 15th Aug 2021
    Independence Day: As an independent nation, why we now need to shift our focus to women entrepreneurs
    Expert Opinion