Shreyoshi Ghosh
IIT KGP's Honey Therapy to Prevent Oral Cancer Relapse
Honey and Silk based Therapeutic Patch developed by IIT KGP Researchers to prevent proliferation of cancer cell and help growth of healthy cells.
by Shreyoshi Ghosh
29th Nov 2016
IIT Kharagpur explores research in Emerging Areas of Energy
‘International Conference on “21st Century Energy Needs – Materials, Systems and Applications 2016’
by Shreyoshi Ghosh
22nd Nov 2016
Students ideate rural technology development for helping village economy
by Shreyoshi Ghosh
22nd Nov 2016
