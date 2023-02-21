Shrivar’s primary focus areas are Corporate Laws, Commercial Law and Regulatory issues. He handles a diverse set of clients, primarily involved in e-commerce, service-related sectors, hospitality, IT, etc. He has considerable experience in providing legal advice to companies on various commercial/business issues as well as drafting and vetting contracts such as service agreements, shareholders’ agreements, share purchase agreements, company policies, privacy policy, non- disclosure agreements, franchise agreements, leave and license agreements, responding to various show cause notices, among others.