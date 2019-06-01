Constantly helping the youth be successful by combining their passion and career.





Founder & CEO at CareerNinja | Angel Investor | Nominated for Forbes 30 Under 30 | Ironman Ultra-Triathlete





Maharashtra State Topper turned disappointed engineering student, Shronit hoped to one day better the higher education system by helping young people achieve their aspirations in a way that would help India harness its demographic dividend.

Over the last year, he has led the CareerNinja idea to a NASSCOM incubated and Essel Group accelerated EduTech venture that has Impacted over 50,000 Indian youth within its first year.

Today, CareerNinja is passionately helping young people achieve their career goals by building a content-driven guidance ecosystem.