Shubham Jain is a co-founder and the CEO at GrabOnRent, a curated product rental marketplace based out of Bangalore. He envisions to providing access to any product to any person through his venture. He had earlier co-founder Perdix Business Solutions which is a design consulting firm. He graduated from IIT Guwahati and since then has been working on his startups in various fields such as product design, marketing and sharing economy.