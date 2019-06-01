Shubh Bansal is the Co-founder and Chief of Marketing and Growth at Truebil, India's only curated, authentic and verified virtual marketplace for pre-owned cars based out of Mumbai. In his present capacity, Shubh is responsible for driving growth, marketing activities and traction for the company. At Truebil, Shubh, who has done his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Jabalpur), along with his team of 6 other professionals from different branches of IITs, strive to facilitate a hassle-free car buying experience for the youth and the young families who are eyeing to buy a value-for-money car. By working closely with the sellers, Shubh and his team ensure that the buyers get all the data points required to make an informed decision. When Shubh is not brainstorming on Truebil’s growth and marketing strategies, he likes to unwind his mind and body with a long swim or a solid table tennis session. He has also participated in the National Table Tennis Sport’s Meet in 2005 and has won a gold medal in the Rajasthan State Table Tennis Sports Meet.