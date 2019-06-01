Shweta Gupta is contributing towards building technology equipped youth for solving problems in the era of data as part of Digital Vidya's
mission in building skills and reskilling the existing workforce in the technology fields.
She has 19+ years of Technology Leadership experience, holds a patent and number of publications in ACM, IEEE and IBM journals like Redbook and developerWorks. She has led women in technology initiatives and has been a speaker at technology events like IBM Commerce Global conference (Amplify), Regional Technical Leadership Exchange, and Society of Women Engineer (SWE).