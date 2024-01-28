Shwetank Verma is the Co-founder and General Partner of Leo Capital, India’s leading early-stage tech-centric VC Firm supporting startups across India, South-East Asia, and the US. Shwetank is a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in the health and education spaces, wherein he built businesses from the ground up. Some of his previous ventures include MyHealthMate and Razi Healthcare, among others. At Leo Capital, he leads investments in South East Asia and supports the India investments. Shwetank is personally passionate about opportunities in Health-tech and Insurtech spaces. He is also the Co-founder of India Insurtech Association, a non-profit organisation promoting innovation in the insurance space.