Shweta Thakur is the Co-founder & CEO of Wildermart. Shweta started out her career as a corporate banker. After a very successful stint in Bombay, she moved to Bangalore to start afresh. She co-founded a creative agency and was the Creative Director for 9 years. She started her clean consumption journey 7 years back. Ever since, she has been discovering ways and means to reduce her footprint but increase the impact. Wildermart is part of that process for her.