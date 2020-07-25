Menu
Shyaam Santhakumar

Shyaam Santhakumar cofounded SEAL, an entrepreneurship and management driven teaching and experiential program in 2017. SEAL is a part of Bayside Media Private Limited where Shyaam is the CEO and is responsible for the company’s expansion and design. It is at Bayside, where Shyaam conceptualized and executed SEAL along with his cofounder Abhishek Raghunath. At SEAL, Shyaam’s core responsibilities lie in strategy, design and execution. . A Mumbai University graduate, Shyaam started his professional journey with Capita, UK’s largest off-shoring program in 2000. At Capita, Shyaam held a position in the project management team that was responsible for driving key projects for the British Home Office. Post another global stint in Middle East, he returned to India in 2009 and kickstarted his entrepreneurial journey and cofounded Family Buddy Educare Private Limited in 2012. Family Buddy Educare is a direct-to-home company that offers counseling to children and families. At Family Buddy Educare, Shyaam was responsible for business development and was instrumental in scaling up the business.
  • 25th Jul 2020
    In the post-COVID-19 world, entrepreneurs have no option but to upskill
    Expert Opinion