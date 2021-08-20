Siddhant is a passionate brand strategist with a financial background. An engineer with a degree from IIT-Delhi, and a MBA holder from Temple University, Philadelphia, he has worked with notables like Blackrock, Shuttl, and 9.9 Media. He believes in building sustainable businesses that solve a real problem. Having worked in multiple countries in both MNCs and startups, Siddhant knows how to lead transformations in traditional organizations. Over the last 17 years he has helped build respectable brands in urban mobility, wealth management, education, B2B media and mobile gaming sectors.