Siddharth Agarwal is the Principal at Matrix Partners India. He currently leads investments in consumer marketplaces for the firm. He started his journey as a VC after an eclectic mix of consulting and operating roles across BCG, Paytm, and Ecom Express. As a result of his operating experience across payments and logistics, key enablers for commerce businesses, he’s got a birds-eye view of the evolution of consumer internet businesses in India.