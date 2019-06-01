EDITIONS
Siddhartha Ahluwalia
Siddhartha Ahluwalia, is the Co-Founder of Babygogo, a mom & baby healthcare mobile platform where Moms can connect to other Moms and experts to get solutions to all their parenting worries.
Funding

Putting yourself in your investors’ shoes

by Siddhartha Ahluwalia
Share on
18th Oct 2016 · 4 min read
Stories

14 sins you are bound to commit as a first-time founder

by Siddhartha Ahluwalia
Share on
10th Sep 2016 · 6 min read
Startup Advice

Startup hiring —where it can go wrong

by Siddhartha Ahluwalia
Share on
30th Aug 2016 · 4 min read