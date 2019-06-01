EDITIONS
Siddhartha Ahluwalia
Siddhartha Ahluwalia, is the Co-Founder of
Babygogo
, a mom & baby healthcare mobile platform where Moms can connect to other Moms and experts to get solutions to all their parenting worries.
Funding
Putting yourself in your investors’ shoes
by Siddhartha Ahluwalia
18th Oct 2016
· 4 min read
Stories
14 sins you are bound to commit as a first-time founder
by Siddhartha Ahluwalia
10th Sep 2016
· 6 min read
Startup Advice
Startup hiring —where it can go wrong
by Siddhartha Ahluwalia
30th Aug 2016
· 4 min read