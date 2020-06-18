Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Siddhartha Vanvani

Determined to establish an agency culture that would assist, educate, and facilitate the growth of brands with creative innovation and empathy, Mr. Siddhartha Vanvani, harboring a vision like no other, founded DigiDarts in 2014. While pursuing his Masters in International Marketing Management at the University of Leeds, Mr. Vanvani’s thesis on ‘Real-Time Marketing on Social Media’ was inspired by electrifying campaigns of the likes of Volvo and Samsung during the US Superbowl. Today, having garnered 7+ years of experience and a nuanced understanding of the marketing world, Mr. Vanvani has shaped DigiDarts into one of the best performance-driven agencies in the industry, whose motto hinges on creating art infused with exceptional marketing.
  • 18th Jun 2020
    Changing the digital game: how MSMEs can leverage performance marketing strategies
    Expert Opinion
  • 5th Jun 2020
    Mobile app marketing trends that are here to stay in the post-COVID-19 world
    Expert Opinion