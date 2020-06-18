Determined to establish an agency culture that would assist, educate, and facilitate the growth of brands with creative innovation and empathy, Mr. Siddhartha Vanvani, harboring a vision like no other, founded DigiDarts in 2014. While pursuing his Masters in International Marketing Management at the University of Leeds, Mr. Vanvani’s thesis on ‘Real-Time Marketing on Social Media’ was inspired by electrifying campaigns of the likes of Volvo and Samsung during the US Superbowl. Today, having garnered 7+ years of experience and a nuanced understanding of the marketing world, Mr. Vanvani has shaped DigiDarts into one of the best performance-driven agencies in the industry, whose motto hinges on creating art infused with exceptional marketing.