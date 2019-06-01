Siddharth Balachandran is the Airbus BizLab Leader in India and in his previous role as Trade Advisor to the French Trade Commission (Govt. of France), he has facilitated bilateral trade between French and Indian companies in IT, Cyber Security, Smart Cities and also a key member in the French Tech planning committee (France’s startup initiative). Siddharth in the past has also co-founded a company in the KPO space for French clients. He has an MBA from Hyderabad and a Baccalaureat from Lycee Francais in Pondicherry.