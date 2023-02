Siddharth Jaiswal – Sector Expert, Financial Services, Business Research and Advisory at Aranca has over 10 years of business research and strategic advisory experience in managing clients and delivering projects across industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Chemicals, E-commerce, among others. Worked on multiple commercial due diligence and strategic advisory assignments such as business plan analysis, market entry strategies & cost-benefit analysis. Siddharth currently leads a team of 5 analysts on strategic advisory assignments.