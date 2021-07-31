Siddharth Kothari, is an young and dynamic investor. He is the Chief Investment Strategist at Om Kothari Group with over 12 successful investments under his portfolio in various domains including men’s grooming, plant-based products, co-working spaces, home automation and cruelty free cosmetics, amongst others. Siddharth has been a vegan since ten years and advocates like minded brands such as Arata and GoodMylk to propagate the priniciples of environmental friendly and animal cruelty free lifestyle.