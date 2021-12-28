Siddharth Kukatlapalli is the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Syntizen, one of India’s leading digital identity solutions providers. In his current role, Siddharth, a young and dynamic industry leader with a forward-looking approach, spearheads business development and HR-related activities. A B.Tech graduate in computer science from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, Siddharth, has an innate understanding of technological and market-centric subjects. Siddharth had started his professional journey with Deloitte in 2013. After honing his technical and communication skills, Siddharth ventured into his entrepreneurial journey in 2014 with the launch of Syntizen. Among significant milestones, Siddharth lists getting the first client for Syntizen in Muthoot Fincorp. He takes pride in serving Manappuram Finance and Hyderabad City Police – India’s first police department to use Aadhaar-based authentication services. The platform also became the exclusive Aadhaar Solutions provider for Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The platform’s extraordinary scalability paved for funding from MasterCard, making Syntizen one of the few startups funded by the payment giant. In his professional achievements, Siddharth has received the best ‘Software Product of the Year’ award for Syntizen from the Hon’ble Vice President of India in 2018. Siddharth’s efforts have led to Syntizen being recognised as one of the top 10 Startups in Hyderabad and as a NASSCOM Emerge 50 Startup in India. In the future, Siddharth wants Syntizen to be known as a pioneer in offering digital identification services. He wants to ease business operations for private sector clients and prevent government leaks by eliminating any middlemen. His plans for global expansion of the company are in the pipeline, wherein he is targeting strategic partnerships with companies that have a global presence. Since Syntizen is looking to expand its product base in the digital identity industry, it has launched solutions that revolve around AI-powered facial matching and facial liveness. Five years down the line, Siddharth aims that Syntizen processes at least 10 million identity transactions daily across multiple countries. When not working, Siddharth is an ardent badminton player, a cricket enthusiast and a movie buff. He also has a philanthropic vision and wishes to generously contribute to the nation’s development through his acts.