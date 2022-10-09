Menu
Siddharth Ladsariya

Siddharth Ladsariya is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, angel investor, and an enthusiastic mentor. He has been actively investing since 2008 and has invested in over 150 startups till date. Siddharth is the founding volunteer of Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO), an Indian non-profit organisation that started in 2015. YVO acts as a facilitator between young working professionals and thoroughly researched NGOs, and aims to empower the underprivileged sections of Indian society. Siddharth also founded Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd., a fleet management company in October 2016, which is now one of the leading players in the fleet market, with a fleet of 2200+ cars, operating in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and is a trusted partner of UBER.
  • 9th Oct 2022
    This Daan Utsav, take a moment to appreciate the importance of giving back
    Expert Opinion
  • 27th Feb 2022
    Youth Volunteerism: Helping Gen Z and Millennials understand the art of giving
    Social Work