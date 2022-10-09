Siddharth Ladsariya is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, angel investor, and an enthusiastic mentor. He has been actively investing since 2008 and has invested in over 150 startups till date. Siddharth is the founding volunteer of Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO), an Indian non-profit organisation that started in 2015. YVO acts as a facilitator between young working professionals and thoroughly researched NGOs, and aims to empower the underprivileged sections of Indian society. Siddharth also founded Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd., a fleet management company in October 2016, which is now one of the leading players in the fleet market, with a fleet of 2200+ cars, operating in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and is a trusted partner of UBER.