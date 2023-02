Siddharth Marupeddi is the CEO of ULearn (www.ulearn.in) and Strategic Partner at Practically (www.practically.com), edtech platforms that provide immersive learning modules to K12 students. Siddharth mentors young companies and entrepreneurs at an individual level as well. Siddharth’s areas of expertise are Edtech, Entrepreneurship, Brand Design and Strategy, and Venture Capital Investments with knowledge and interests in public policy.