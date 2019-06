Siddharth Nautiyal, Investment Partner, Omidyar Network India Siddharth leads strategy and investments in the areas of Education, Emerging Tech and Financial Inclusion. Before joining Omidyar Network, India Siddharth was an entrepreneur, angel investor, and mentor to startup companies across Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune. Siddharth was formerly with Bessemer Venture Partners and McKinsey & Company. He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Kanpur.