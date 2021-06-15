Menu
Siddharth Rajsekar

Siddharth Rajsekar aka Sidz is the founder of the Internet Lifestyle Hub, one of the world's largest communities for coaches, trainers, teachers, and experts with over 10,000 members. As an acclaimed lifestyle entrepreneur and international speaker, Siddharth has trained over 200,000 people in the last 10 years. Recognized as one of India's leading and sought-after “info-marketing” specialists, Siddharth has worked closely with renowned International experts like Robert Kiyosaki, T Harv Eker, Tony Robbins, Brian Tracy & Jack Canfield. After running many multi-million dollar online campaigns for companies and helping people make money online in the last 10 years, Siddharth has developed and perfected the Freedom Business Model. The Freedom Business Model focuses on helping people take their expertise online and building a super-profitable digital coaching business, without an office or employees. His mission is to reform the education and employment system by building a new breed of Digital Leaders, based on the core principles of humanity & simplicity and by enhancing one’s social skills, happiness, and overall productivity. He will soon be launching his first book, ‘You Can Coach’ to decode all the steps for experts to successfully PLAN, LAUNCH, and GROW a digital coaching business to six-figures a month. Wearing multiple hats, Siddharth is a husband of a loving wife, a father of 2 boys, a minimalist, futurist, spiritualist, a YouTuber who has published over 300 videos, as well as a podcast host!
  • 15th Jun 2021
    How to build an online brand that stands out and attract customers
    Expert Opinion